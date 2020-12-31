Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Down to $213.00

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $213.00, but opened at $202.00. Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) shares last traded at $206.00, with a volume of 2,428 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £145.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 221.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 185.60.

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

