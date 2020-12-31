Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) Shares Gap Up to $94.90

Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.90, but opened at $99.60. Senior plc (SNR.L) shares last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 477,121 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 77.14 ($1.01).

Get Senior plc (SNR.L) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.81. The company has a market capitalization of £366.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior plc (SNR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior plc (SNR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.