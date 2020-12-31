Zacks: Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NYSE:IHRT) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NYSE:IHRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($12.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.87) to ($12.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NYSE:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million.

Shares of NYSE IHRT opened at $12.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

