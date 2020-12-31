Keras Resources Plc (KRS.L) (LON:KRS) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Keras Resources Plc (KRS.L) (LON:KRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.12. Keras Resources Plc (KRS.L) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 11,295,673 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.14.

About Keras Resources Plc (KRS.L) (LON:KRS)

Keras Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 92,390 hectares in northern Togo. It also explores for cobalt and nickel deposits. The company was formerly known as Ferrex PLC and changed its name to Keras Resources Plc in December 2015.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Keras Resources Plc (KRS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keras Resources Plc (KRS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.