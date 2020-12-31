Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE BJ opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $10,818,995.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 446,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,173,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,172. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,643,000 after acquiring an additional 326,480 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

