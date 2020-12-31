Zacks: Analysts Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). H&R Block posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $15.51 on Monday. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in H&R Block by 2,065.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,662,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after buying an additional 2,539,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,820 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth $23,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 65.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth $12,271,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

