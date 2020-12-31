FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Decreased by Analyst

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report released on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.39). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITCI. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $32.22 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 28,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $712,343.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,034 shares in the company, valued at $458,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $2,193,718.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $4,338,088. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 134.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 24,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $4,477,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $746,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

