Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) CEO Purchases $26,113.00 in Stock

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) CEO Matthew Messinger purchased 26,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,113.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,869. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Trinity Place stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Place stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,983 shares during the quarter. Trinity Place makes up approximately 0.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 1.70% of Trinity Place worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

