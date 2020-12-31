Insider Selling: NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.50.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

