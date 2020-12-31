Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 23,436 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $94,447.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,511.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $217.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. On average, analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.