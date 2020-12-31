Timothy Regan Sells 1,608 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 11th, Timothy Regan sold 1,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.
- On Monday, December 14th, Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $20,370.00.
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $36,199.65.
- On Monday, October 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60.
Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 118.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dropbox by 7.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Dropbox by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after buying an additional 481,935 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dropbox by 26.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.
