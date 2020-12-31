Timothy Regan Sells 1,608 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Timothy Regan sold 1,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $20,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $36,199.65.

On Monday, October 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 118.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dropbox by 7.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Dropbox by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after buying an additional 481,935 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dropbox by 26.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

