Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,065.94

Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,065.94 ($13.93) and last traded at GBX 1,059.74 ($13.85), with a volume of 84818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 982 ($12.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 887.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 832.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £831.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59.

In other Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) news, insider Andrew Heath sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.35), for a total transaction of £136,919.64 ($178,886.39). Also, insider Martin Diggle acquired 25,000 shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.19) per share, with a total value of £195,000 ($254,768.75).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

