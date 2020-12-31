-$0.34 EPS Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.20). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

HT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

HT opened at $7.92 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $307.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 250.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

