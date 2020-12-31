HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

HONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $631.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 145,765 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 89,860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 91,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

