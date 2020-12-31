BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) Hits New 1-Year High at $526.99

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 526.99 ($6.89) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.87), with a volume of 280021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515 ($6.73).

The firm has a market cap of £902.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 477.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 420.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L)’s payout ratio is 197.53%.

In related news, insider Ollie Oliveira purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 433 ($5.66) per share, with a total value of £34,640 ($45,257.38).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

