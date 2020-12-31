Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) Shares Gap Up to $674.00

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $674.00, but opened at $710.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) shares last traded at $700.00, with a volume of 14,360 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a market cap of £241.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 700.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 636.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

