Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.74. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1,136,991 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £3.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.71.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

