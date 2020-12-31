discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $694.00

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 694 ($9.07) and last traded at GBX 694 ($9.07), with a volume of 14695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.54).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 629 ($8.22).

Get discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £607.85 million and a P/E ratio of 51.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 628.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 599.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

About discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.