Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $496,970.17 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,547 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $496,970.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,007,750.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.82 and its 200 day moving average is $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,167,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 439.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after buying an additional 133,539 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at $14,505,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $13,394,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.