Zachary Levenick Purchases 25,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Zachary Levenick acquired 4,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $22,240.00.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $237.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.50. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNED. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

