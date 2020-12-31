Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,001,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,185 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $14,103.20.

On Monday, October 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,893 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $8,273.98.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,481 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $13,129.33.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,957 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $8,664.01.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $30,300.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,564 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $10,727.64.

Shares of PRTH opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $479.95 million and a P/E ratio of -17.41.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

