Insider Selling: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Major Shareholder Sells $56,609.91 in Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $56,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FUSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,590,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,071,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

