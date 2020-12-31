J David Lett Sells 1,530 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J David Lett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, J David Lett sold 230 shares of German American Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,590.00.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $872.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.77.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.37 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

