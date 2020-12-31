FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,059,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,706,000 after purchasing an additional 499,407 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,370,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $55,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $774,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.