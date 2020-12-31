$115.61 Million in Sales Expected for Park National Co. (NASDAQ:PRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Park National Co. (NASDAQ:PRK) to announce $115.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.92 million. Park National posted sales of $101.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full year sales of $445.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $446.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $443.98 million, with estimates ranging from $416.90 million to $470.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park National.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRK. Boenning Scattergood restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.55. Park National has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $109.78.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.