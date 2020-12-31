Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $206.91

Shares of Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.91 and traded as high as $213.00. Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) shares last traded at $208.00, with a volume of 110,874 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £152.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 206.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 172.21.

In other Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) news, insider Lucy Walker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

