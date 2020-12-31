FY2020 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Generac in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the technology company will earn $6.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.44. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GNRC. JMP Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $229.19 on Thursday. Generac has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $239.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,321,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Generac by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

