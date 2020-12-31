Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) Hits New 12-Month High at $678.00

Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 678 ($8.86) and last traded at GBX 658 ($8.60), with a volume of 8121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 648 ($8.47).

The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 636.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 562.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £920.37 million and a P/E ratio of 22.29.

Get Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) alerts:

In other Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.52), for a total transaction of £55,094 ($71,980.66).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.