Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Sells $117,240.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,580,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,135,000. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PLAY. Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

