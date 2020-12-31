Mark J. Rittenbaum Sells 2,000 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $75,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,849.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 816,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,488 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,209,000. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 275,080 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.