Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Director Sells $88,000.00 in Stock

Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Navistar International stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.61 and a beta of 2.24. Navistar International Co. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,930,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Navistar International by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.