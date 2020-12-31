3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,191.00

3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and last traded at GBX 1,189 ($15.53), with a volume of 115517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,159 ($15.14).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded 3i Group Plc (III.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market cap of £11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,121.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. 3i Group Plc (III.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

About 3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

