Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,624.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,624 ($47.35) and last traded at GBX 3,540 ($46.25), with a volume of 4675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,520 ($45.99).

The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 108.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,330.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,188.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69.

In related news, insider Lisa Bright purchased 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,252 ($42.49) per share, with a total value of £25,625.76 ($33,480.22). Also, insider Ian Page sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,450 ($45.07), for a total transaction of £10,350,000 ($13,522,341.26).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

