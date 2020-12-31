DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.44

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and traded as low as $19.32. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 42,833 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.497 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.60%. This is a boost from DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 87.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 35.7% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

