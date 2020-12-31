DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.44

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and traded as low as $19.32. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 42,833 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.497 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.60%. This is a boost from DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DBL)
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
