Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Trupanion Put Options (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 517 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 628% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In related news, Director Dan Levitan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $36,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,013 shares of company stock worth $13,122,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth $210,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $121.34 on Thursday. Trupanion has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,427.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

