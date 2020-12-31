Park Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,746 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 775% compared to the average volume of 314 put options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

