Digital Turbine Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 12,621 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 568% compared to the typical volume of 1,890 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.07.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 189.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Digital Turbine by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

