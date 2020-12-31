Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.27.

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,751.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,550,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 642,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 375,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 275,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

