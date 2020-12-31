Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.21 ($4.95).

CEC1 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.90 ($6.94) on Thursday. Ceconomy AG has a 12 month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of €6.10 ($7.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and a PE ratio of -15.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.26.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

