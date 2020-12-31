KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE KKR opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672 in the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 4,345,881 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,301 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 930,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 892,973 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,056,611,000 after acquiring an additional 866,974 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

