Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

