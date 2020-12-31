IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on IWGFF. HSBC initiated coverage on IWG in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS IWGFF opened at $4.89 on Thursday. IWG has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

