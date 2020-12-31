Silversage Advisors Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silversage Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.7% of Silversage Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Silversage Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

