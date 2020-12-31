Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.23. Spark Networks shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 264,399 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,234 shares during the period. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the period.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

