TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.80

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and traded as high as $12.47. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

About TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS:TRRVF)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

