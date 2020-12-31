Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Purchases $133,850.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.77 per share, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NWFL opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.57. Norwood Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NWFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

