Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Sells $153,000.00 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $297.71 million, a PE ratio of -23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Get Limoneira alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the third quarter valued at $360,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Limoneira by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Limoneira by 387.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.