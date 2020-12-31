Michael H. Mclamb Sells 5,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MarineMax alerts:

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $118,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.