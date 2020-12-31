Michael H. Mclamb Sells 5,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00.
Shares of HZO stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $118,000.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
