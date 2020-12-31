MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Sells $148,434.00 in Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00.
NYSE HZO opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $785.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the period.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
