MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Sells $148,434.00 in Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00.

NYSE HZO opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $785.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

