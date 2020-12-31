Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $308,000 in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,114,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after buying an additional 664,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after buying an additional 195,064 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1,090.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 171,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 727,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,075,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GVA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE GVA opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.